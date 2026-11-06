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🛒 West Linn Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Grocery Roles
West Linn’s grocery scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local stores have several options.
Any Open Position – Market of Choice
- Employer: Market of Choice
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Modern, upscale grocery store with in-house kitchens, bakery, deli, and specialty wine and cheese. Good fit if you’re upbeat, self‑motivated, and want room to grow with health, dental, vision, and 401(k) match benefits.
Night Crew Stocker – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight and flexible shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clean. Great if you like steady, physical work and want weekly pay, store discounts, PTO, and benefits for eligible staff.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go) – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and pack online grocery orders, choose fresh items, and get them ready for pickup. Ideal if you enjoy moving around the store, using handheld tech, and working in a fast-paced, customer-focused role with weekly pay, discounts, and PTO/benefits for eligible staff.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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