Morgan County ARH ER offers 24/7 emergency care

Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty provides emergency room care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at 476 Liberty Road. The ER is a Level IV Trauma Center, is Pediatric Ready through KPECC, and is Certified Acute Stroke Ready, with experienced staff, advanced medical technology, and short wait times. For emergency care, go to the ER or call 606-743-3186.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morgan County ARH Hospital