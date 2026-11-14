🏛️ The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM for a regular public meeting. The meeting will be recorded to help prepare the official minutes.

After the Pledge of Allegiance and a public input period, the Board plans to approve minutes from the November 9, 2026 meeting.

Under Township Administration Matters, they will:

Decide whether to renew Representative Mentzer’s lease

Consider Resolution 25-2026 , a Local Share Grant Application to help pay for a township street sweeper

, a to help pay for a Discuss the Fiscal Year 2027 budget

Several announcements are on the agenda:

Community Recycling & Shredding Event: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:00 AM–noon

As-needed Board meeting on November 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM is cancelled

Lights of Lancaster registration is now open

registration is now open Annual Holiday Tree Lighting: Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM

FY 2027 Budget Open House: Monday, December 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM, before the regular meeting

An executive session (a non-public portion of the meeting allowed under law) is listed near the end of the agenda, followed by adjournment.

Residents may attend the November 16 meeting and the December 14 budget open house to hear details and share comments.