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🐱 Playful West Lafayette Kittens Ready for Loving Homes
Three adorable baby cats in West Lafayette are hoping to find their forever families. They’re young, social, and already used to living with other pets.
Thing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no experience with large dogs mentioned). Would do best in a home that already has another cat or dog.
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: My New Cat, Inc
- Contact: (765) 231-5627
👉 Meet Thing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morticia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortie / brown tabby
- Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, loves other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience noted). Shelter prefers she go to a home with another pet companion.
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: My New Cat, Inc
- Contact: (765) 231-5627
👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cousin It
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience mentioned). Shelter would like him to go to a home with another cat or dog.
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: My New Cat, Inc
- Contact: (765) 231-5627
👉 Meet Cousin It and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near West Lafayette, IN and looking for a fun, social kitten (or maybe a pair!), please reach out to My New Cat, Inc at (765) 231-5627 or visit their online listings to start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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