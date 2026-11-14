Three adorable baby cats in West Lafayette are hoping to find their forever families. They’re young, social, and already used to living with other pets.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no experience with large dogs mentioned). Would do best in a home that already has another cat or dog .

Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no experience with large dogs mentioned). Would do best in a home that already has another . Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: My New Cat, Inc

Contact: (765) 231-5627

👉 Meet Thing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortie / brown tabby

Tortie / brown tabby Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, loves other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience noted). Shelter prefers she go to a home with another pet companion .

Very active and playful. Friendly, loves other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience noted). Shelter prefers she go to a home with another . Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: My New Cat, Inc

Contact: (765) 231-5627

👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality/Notes: Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience mentioned). Shelter would like him to go to a home with another cat or dog .

Very active and playful. Friendly, enjoys other cats, and is good with small dogs (no large dog experience mentioned). Shelter would like him to go to a home with another . Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: My New Cat, Inc

Contact: (765) 231-5627

👉 Meet Cousin It and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Lafayette, IN and looking for a fun, social kitten (or maybe a pair!), please reach out to My New Cat, Inc at (765) 231-5627 or visit their online listings to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.