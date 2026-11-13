West Lafayette has a steady flow of front-line customer jobs right now, with options for different schedules and pay levels. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2339

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2801 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Type: Part-Time, Temporary (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving at a busy supercenter. This role stands out for its wide pay range, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO), and Walmart-paid education program (Live Better U) even for part-timers.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Help customers at the front register and support the pharmacy team with prescription status and questions. Good fit if you want steady hours, like learning about pharmacy operations, and enjoy a customer-facing role with clear procedures and training.

Employer: LIT Dispensary

Location: West Lafayette, IN (Sagamore Parkway North)

Type: Part-Time (day and overnight shifts; schedule can support full-time hours)

(day and overnight shifts; schedule can support full-time hours) Pay: $10 – $15/hour

Work in a dispensary setting helping customers, running the register, restocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. This job offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and room for raises and promotions based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.