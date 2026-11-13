undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 West Lafayette Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
West Lafayette has a steady flow of front-line customer jobs right now, with options for different schedules and pay levels. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Checkout Team Associate (Front End)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2339
- Location: 2801 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906
- Type: Part-Time, Temporary (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep lines moving at a busy supercenter. This role stands out for its wide pay range, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO), and Walmart-paid education program (Live Better U) even for part-timers.
Pharmacy Cashier
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: West Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $16 – $20/hour
Help customers at the front register and support the pharmacy team with prescription status and questions. Good fit if you want steady hours, like learning about pharmacy operations, and enjoy a customer-facing role with clear procedures and training.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: LIT Dispensary
- Location: West Lafayette, IN (Sagamore Parkway North)
- Type: Part-Time (day and overnight shifts; schedule can support full-time hours)
- Pay: $10 – $15/hour
Work in a dispensary setting helping customers, running the register, restocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. This job offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, and room for raises and promotions based on performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up eager to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.