West Lafayette has a nice mix of campus-focused and community-focused sales and marketing jobs right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and don’t mind a bit of hustle.

Employer: Boiler Nurse Fitness, LLC (HOTWORX)

Boiler Nurse Fitness, LLC (HOTWORX) Location: West Lafayette, IN (in-person studio)

(in-person studio) Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour

Help launch a new HOTWORX fitness studio by selling memberships, greeting members, giving basic workout guidance, and keeping the studio clean and welcoming. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love fitness, and want sales experience plus an employee discount.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Part-time, student role

Pay: $10.00/hour, about 5–10 hours/week

Work with Pearson’s sales and marketing teams to promote learning tools on campus, create social media content, and give feedback on new products. Great for Purdue undergrads (3.0+ GPA) who want flexible hours, real marketing experience, and free access to Pearson+ and other materials.

Employer: LV Collective

Location: Rambler Riverfront, West Lafayette, IN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Internship / early-career role

Pay: Not listed

Lead tours, close leases, and help run marketing and outreach for a student-focused apartment community. You’ll plan events, support social media ideas, track leasing numbers, and coach the leasing team—ideal if you have 1–2 years of customer service or sales and want hands-on property marketing experience.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.