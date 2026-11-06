🎓 West Lafayette Education Jobs: Multiple Purdue Openings

West Lafayette is buzzing with campus hiring right now, especially at Purdue University. If you’re looking to teach, lead programs, or shape the next wave of students, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Purdue University, Department of Computer Science

Purdue University, Department of Computer Science Location: West Lafayette, IN (and Indianapolis campus options)

(and Indianapolis campus options) Type: Full-time, Tenure-Track (Assistant or Associate Professor)

(Assistant or Associate Professor) Salary: Not listed

Join Purdue’s big Purdue Computes initiative, with plans to add 50 new computing faculty by 2030. You’ll run your own research program, advise grad students, and teach undergrad and grad courses, with special interest in AI-related areas like machine learning, NLP/LLMs, quantum computing, and ethical AI.

Application notes:

You’ll need a Ph.D. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field by start date. Submit a cover letter (with preferred campus and area), CV, research statement, teaching statement, and at least three references. Review begins November 23, 2026 and continues until filled.

Employer: Purdue University – Daniels School of Business

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, Clinical (non-tenure)

Start Date: August 2027

August 2027 Salary: Not listed

Teach undergraduate and graduate finance, advise student clubs and programs, and help shape events that grow the finance area. This role is ideal if you like blending industry and academia and want to be part of a tech-forward business school.

Requirements: Ph.D. in Finance or related field by start date, plus strong communication and teaching experience. Industry experience and prior collaboration with financial institutions are a big plus. Review begins October 23, 2026 and continues until filled; apply by that date for full consideration.

Employer: Purdue University – School of Nursing

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: .5 FTE (half-time), Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting Start Date: November 4, 2026

Help graduate nurse practitioner students get high-quality clinical placements by building and managing partnerships with preceptors and clinical sites, including rural locations. You’ll coordinate placements, handle onboarding and agreements, support students and preceptors, and look for ways to improve the whole clinical experience.

Requirements: Bachelor’s in Nursing, RN license (or eligibility) in Indiana, and 4+ years of clinical nursing experience. Strong organization, communication, and relationship-building skills are key. Advanced practice credentials and prior preceptor/placement experience are helpful but not required.

If one of these roles fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—update your CV, tailor your cover letter, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.