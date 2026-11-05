🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in West Lafayette

West Lafayette has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Steady daytime hours (about 9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm), performance bonuses, and you work fairly independently across properties. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, life insurance, vendor discounts, plus mileage reimbursement when you drive between locations.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week anticipated)

(about anticipated) Pay range: $16.00–$23.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs). Application window is expected to be open through 01/04/2027.

Employer: Brookman, Inc.

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay plus commission and bonuses , with average $12–$14/hour and potential to earn more as a top performer

Base pay , with average and potential to earn more as a top performer Why it’s interesting: Great if you love beauty and wellness—includes Simple IRA, free tanning & wellness membership, employee discounts, flexible schedules (good for students), and clear growth and training in sales and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.