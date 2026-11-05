🏥 West Lafayette Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Healthcare hiring is steady in West Lafayette, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes improvement work. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: North American Dental Group (Life Smiles Dental)

North American Dental Group (Life Smiles Dental) Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k), PTO, CE

Work a steady weekday schedule (early Fridays) in a modern dental office. You’ll use your EFDA skills chairside, place fillings, help with crowns, and support patients while growing through continuing education.

Employer: State of Indiana

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,422 – $68,120/year (based on education/experience)

Serve veterans and their spouses on a beautiful 250+ acre campus. This LPN role offers strong state benefits (pension, multiple health plans, generous paid leave, tuition help) while you provide direct nursing care, meds, and patient education.

Employer: Athletico

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hr minimum, up to $100,000/year with incentives; $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a large outpatient therapy network focused on quality care and outcomes. You’ll get day-one benefits, strong CE support (including paid CE days and reimbursement), mentorship, and modern tools like AI documentation to keep you focused on patients.

Employer: Indiana Data Works

Location: West Lafayette, IN (travel to Tennessee sites)

(travel to Tennessee sites) Type: Part-time, limited-term contract (no benefits)

Ideal if you like the systems side of healthcare more than bedside care. You’ll help rural providers improve workflows, adopt new tech, and run trainings using tools like Lean Six Sigma and quality improvement methods.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while it’s fresh. A quick application now can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.