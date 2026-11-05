🍽️ West Lafayette food & hospitality jobs with multiple openings

West Lafayette’s food scene is busy, from campus kitchens to local pizza spots. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and feeding people well.

Employer: Purdue Extension / Purdue University

Purdue Extension / Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in Purdue’s Nutrition Science Teaching Kitchens, supporting research studies, student labs, and community nutrition programs. Great fit if you have several years of food service experience, a ServSafe Manager cert (or can get one), and want a stable university role with impact.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Aramark

Location: West Lafayette, IN (Purdue campus)

Type: Full-time student worker

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, run the register, and keep the café area clean while serving students and staff. Good for students who want customer service experience, flexible campus-based work, and a job where every shift goes by fast.

Employer: Azzip Pizza

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Pay: $17.65+ per hour (includes $14.65/hr base + $3/hr tip guarantee)

Hands-on leadership role in a fast-casual pizza shop—help open/close the store, coach the team, and keep service fun and smooth. Comes with PTO, a free pizza every shift, and healthcare benefits if full-time.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food jobs in town don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.