📅 Purdue staff leadership lecture with Tisha Gierhart Nov. 16

📅 Leadership lecture for Purdue staff on Nov. 16

Purdue’s Management and Professional Staff Advisory Committee (MaPSAC) is hosting the 2026 Lovell Leadership Lecture Series with speaker Tisha Gierhart, interim executive director of Shafer Leadership Academy in Muncie.

The in-person-only event is Monday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.–noon, at the Hall for Discovery and Learning Research, Room 131, 207 S. Martin Jischke Drive, West Lafayette.

All Purdue staff members are welcome to attend with their supervisor’s approval, and registration is required.

Gierhart is a certified coach, trainer and speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team and focuses on practical leadership skills like building purposeful relationships and leading by example.

Questions about the presentation can be emailed to mapsac-pd@purdue.edu.