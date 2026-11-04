🎓 Multiple Purdue Teaching & Research Roles in West Lafayette

West Lafayette is stacking up long-term faculty openings, especially around math learning, business, and tech. If you’re planning your next move for 2027, these roles give you time to line things up.

Employer: Daniels School of Business, Purdue University

Daniels School of Business, Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, Clinical (non-tenure track)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Finance PhDs who love teaching and mentoring

Teach undergrad and grad finance, advise student clubs/academies, and help shape events and programming for a growing finance program. Ph.D. in Finance or related field required by start date. Review of applications starts October 23, 2026 and continues until filled.

Employer: Daniels School of Business, Purdue University

Daniels School of Business, Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Tenure-track faculty (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as assistant professor)

Tenure-track faculty (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as assistant professor) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: IS / CS / Econ PhDs focused on digital economy & AI

Tenure-track role blending research at the intersection of business and technology with teaching at both undergrad and grad levels. They’re especially interested in digital transformation, digital economy, AI, trustworthy AI, and tech governance. Review of applications begins October 17, 2026 and continues until filled.

Employer: Purdue University (Colleges of Education, Health & Human Sciences, and Science)

(Colleges of Education, Health & Human Sciences, and Science) Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, Tenured Full Professor (multiple positions)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Established scholars with strong funding and doctoral mentoring record

Join a cluster hire of multiple full professors focused on P–12 mathematical learning and cognition, with possible joint appointments across departments (Education, Human Development & Family Science, Mathematics). You’ll lead funded research, mentor doctoral students, and teach undergrad/grad courses. Review of applications starts November 30, 2026 and continues until filled; start date August 16, 2027.

Employer: Purdue University (Colleges of Education, Health & Human Sciences, and Science)

(Colleges of Education, Health & Human Sciences, and Science) Location: West Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track (Assistant or Associate, multiple positions)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Early and mid-career scholars building a research program in math learning

Another cluster hire for multiple tenure-track roles studying how P–12 students learn math, including classroom and informal settings (homes, after-school, museums). Expect a mix of research, external funding, teaching, and doctoral mentoring, with potential joint appointments across colleges. Review of applications begins December 2, 2026 and continues until filled; start date August 16, 2027.

If any of these sound close to your lane, bookmark the links, note the review dates, and start pulling your materials together now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.