West Jordan’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big chains looking for hands-on leaders. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 7046 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store with the Store Manager, focusing on merchandising, freight, and daily operations. This role is very active: stocking, setting displays, opening/closing, and keeping the store clean and safe. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, and employee discounts.

Also listed on Indeed here: Merchandising Assistant Manager – Dollar Tree (same role, different posting).

Employer: Smith’s Food and Drug

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Grocery Department Manager with staffing, training, scheduling, and merchandising. You’ll help with ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service, and may operate power jacks and other store equipment. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure and open to flexible hours, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.