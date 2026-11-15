West Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel PTs are in high demand. If you’re a therapist or pharmacy tech, there are several solid options here with clear pay and good benefits.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Location: West Jordan, UT

Triage Staffing | West Jordan, UT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $1,819 per week

This rehab PT contract offers guaranteed hours, day-one health and 401(k), weekly pay, and strong clinical support, all with a clear 13-week timeline.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division | Location: West Jordan, UT

Aequor, Allied Division | West Jordan, UT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts

, , , Pay: $1,915 per week

Hospital-based PT role with a solid weekly rate and standard 40-hour schedule; good fit if you want acute experience and a straightforward travel package.

Employer: TotalMed Allied | Location: West Jordan, UT

TotalMed Allied | West Jordan, UT Type: Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 9-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $1,881 per week

Acute care PT contract with flexible experience requirements (new grads encouraged), day-one benefits, weekly pay, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Cross Country Allied | Location: West Jordan, UT

Cross Country Allied | West Jordan, UT Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $1,950 per week

Inpatient PT role with strong pay, mostly weekday days, and exposure to post-op, neuro, cardiac, and ICU/acute rehab patients, plus housing support and CE credits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC | Location: West Jordan, UT

Anders Group, LLC | West Jordan, UT Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $1,940 per week

High-paying PT contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and extras like CEU and license reimbursement and travel stipends.

Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Location: 7351 S. Union Park Ave., Ste. 150, Sandy, UT 84047 (easy drive from West Jordan)

(easy drive from West Jordan) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $80,000–$85,000; total potential $85,000–$105,000/year + $5,250/year student loan repayment

Outpatient pelvic and ortho role with 1:1 care, no weekends, revenue sharing, strong PTO, and big growth paths (leadership, imaging, specialty certs).

Employer: Walgreens | Location: West Jordan, UT

| West Jordan, UT Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24.25/hour

Work in a high-tech micro-fulfillment center using robotics to fill and ship prescriptions, with steady hours, clear SOPs, and room to grow inside a national brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can tweak shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.