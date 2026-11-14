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West Jordan
🚚 West Jordan Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Shifts & $68K+
4 days ago
West Jordan is busy right now with shipping and warehouse work, especially for folks who like staying active on the job. Here are several solid logistics roles with different shifts and pay levels.
Shipping Supervisor - 1st Shift
- Employer: Flowers Foods & Subsidiaries
- Location: West Jordan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,277 – $68,832/year
This role leads the shipping team at a major bakery brand (think Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread). You’ll supervise staff, keep orders accurate and on time, and help keep the warehouse clean and safe, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k), and paid time off.
Fulfillment Specialist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: West Jordan, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15 – $20/hour
Work inside a pharmacy micro-fulfillment center using tech and RF scanners to pick, pack, and ship prescriptions to Walgreens stores. Good fit if you can be on your feet, lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work in a clean, process-driven setting.
Warehouse Loader/Unloader – Weekday Day Shift
- Employer: Freight Breakers LLC
- Location: West Jordan, UT (6791 W. 9800 S.)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
- Pay: Performance-based; typical $16–$25/hour, potential $25–$35/hour
Load and unload trailers, scan and sort packages, and move freight around the warehouse. Great if you like four long days, three days off, and don’t mind physical work with pay that can grow as your productivity does.
Warehouse Loader/Unloader – Weekday Night Shift
- Employer: Freight Breakers LLC
- Location: West Jordan, UT (6791 W. 9800 S.)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 PM – 5:30 AM
- Pay: Performance-based; typical $16–$25/hour, potential $25–$35/hour
Overnight version of the loader/unloader role, handling loading, unloading, scanning, and sorting packages. Ideal if you prefer nights, want three days off each week, and are comfortable with steady, physical work.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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