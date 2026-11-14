West Jordan’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the cake and pastry area, decorate custom cakes, manage inventory, and help hit sales goals while keeping the bakery clean and safe. Great fit if you love creative cake work, talking with customers, and want a steady grocery-store schedule.

Employer: Maverik, Inc.

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $16–$18/hr

Run the food side of a busy convenience store: lead the team, cook Maverik Bonfire items, and keep service fast and friendly. Comes with fuel and food discounts, profit sharing, and full-time benefits for those wanting a long-term role.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 5542 W 7800 S, Ste 104, West Jordan, UT 84081

Type: Not listed (hourly, in-store)

Not listed (hourly, in-store) Salary: Not listed (plus tips)

Morning job with no evenings or nights—stores close at 2 pm. Welcome guests, make bagels and coffee, keep the bakery clean, and enjoy a flexible schedule with tip income and a clear path to grow into leadership.

Employer: Lucky (Albertsons Companies)

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick out ready-to-eat meals. Good for someone who likes staying busy, learning deli skills, and wants weekly pay and store discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.