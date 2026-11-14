West Jordan is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech data centers to banking and next‑gen schools. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real money and responsibility on the table.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,300 – $209,500/year + possible bonus & equity

Lead planning for data center buildouts, making sure every deployment is technically ready before it hits the floor. Great fit if you know low-voltage/structured cabling, can manage vendors, and like owning complex, multi-team projects.

Employer: Zions Bank

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day branch service, sales, and operations while leading and coaching your team. Ideal for someone with retail banking experience who enjoys solving customer issues, driving sales, and keeping a branch compliant and efficient.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: West Jordan, UT (Alpha campus role)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $400,000/year, paid weekly

Own relationships with every family at an Alpha campus, focusing on retention and referrals for their AI-powered “2 Hour Learning” model. Best for someone used to ultra–high-net-worth clients, high-touch service, and handling sensitive conversations with confidence.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.