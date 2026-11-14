West Jordan retail is busy right now, with lots of stores gearing up for the holidays. Good time to grab a flexible shift or step into a lead role.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 7459 South Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan, UT 84088

7459 South Plaza Center Dr, Type: Regular Part-Time, Seasonal

Pay: $14.50 per hour

Help keep one of the biggest off-price retailers stocked and ready. Hands-on role moving, ticketing, and organizing merchandise, with flexible hours, employee discount, and benefits eligibility for part-timers.

Employer: Kroger

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support the grocery department manager with staffing, scheduling, ordering, and merchandising. Good fit if you have grocery or retail experience and want a step-up leadership role with steady hours.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: West Jordan, UT (inside a national retail partner store)

(inside a national retail partner store) Type: Part-Time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Bring the T-Mobile brand to life in a busy store, helping customers pick phones and plans. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits, and paid training with a path to the Mobile Expert role.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 3746 W Center Park Drive, West Jordan, UT 84084

3746 W Center Park Drive, Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help shoppers during the holiday rush in a fast-paced, youth-focused store. Great if you’re a people person who loves the Tillys style and wants short-term, flexible retail hours.

Employer: Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Part-Time, Entry Level

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Greet donors, unload vehicles, and sort donations in a busy, physical role. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% contribution, store discount, and other benefits, plus PSLF-eligible nonprofit employer.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.