📣 West Jordan Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

West Jordan has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from tech to treats. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMD Lasers

AMD Lasers Location: West Jordan, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn up to $80,000/year (base + commissions + bonuses)

(base + commissions + bonuses) Why it’s interesting: Sell high-tech dental lasers and whitening gear made right here in Utah. Uncapped commission, profit sharing, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) with weekday hours and under 10% travel.

Employer: Core & Main

Core & Main Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of inside sales, customer support, and some counter/warehouse work for a big national distributor. You’ll handle quotes, pricing, orders, and inventory while helping cities and contractors keep water and fire systems running.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Own local marketing for a popular bakery—events, community partnerships, catering leads, and donations. Comes with bonus potential, advancement opportunities, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for how to tailor your resume or find similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.