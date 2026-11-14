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West Jordan
📢 Take a virtual tour of West Jordan High’s remodel
13 days ago
📢 See Inside West Jordan High’s First Remodel Phase
Teacher Sam Densley teams up with Westland Construction to give a virtual tour of the first phase of the West Jordan High School building renovation.
If you’re a student, parent, or staff member at West Jordan High, this is a quick way to see what’s changing inside the school without having to visit in person.
You can watch the virtual tour online to get a look at the updated spaces and progress so far.
More Info: Virtual Tour of West Jordan High School Remodel
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