📢 See Inside West Jordan High’s First Remodel Phase

Teacher Sam Densley teams up with Westland Construction to give a virtual tour of the first phase of the West Jordan High School building renovation.

If you’re a student, parent, or staff member at West Jordan High, this is a quick way to see what’s changing inside the school without having to visit in person.

You can watch the virtual tour online to get a look at the updated spaces and progress so far.