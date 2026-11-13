West Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Holy Cross Hospital and travel agencies both hiring. If you’re a CNA or CT tech, there’s solid demand for your skills right now.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $23.34/hour

Hands-on CNA role on the Med-Surg unit, helping with daily care, vitals, transport, and safety in a 171-bed Level III Trauma hospital. Good fit if you want strong RN support, clear growth paths, and experience in a busy, award-winning facility.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley

Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $23.34/hour

Telemetry CNA role working closely with RNs and heart/stroke patients, focusing on comfort, hygiene, vitals, and monitoring support. Great if you want to build skills in cardiac and step-down care at a STEMI receiving and certified stroke center.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Cure Staffing, LLC Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment (36 hrs/week, 3x12 flex)

Pay: Up to $2,299 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per listing)

Travel CT Tech contract for experienced CT pros (2+ years recent CT, Utah license, AHA BLS & ACLS). Good for travelers who live 50+ miles away, want flexible 12-hour shifts, and like working with a Joint Commission–accredited staffing agency.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in West Jordan tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.