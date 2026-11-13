West Jordan’s schools are hiring steady, year‑round building and grounds staff. Good fit if you like hands‑on work, stable hours, and strong public‑sector benefits.

Employer: Jordan School District

Jordan School District Location: West Jordan, UT (West Hills Middle)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Follows Lane 4 salary schedule (see district site for details)

Lead the custodial team at West Hills Middle, helping keep the school clean, safe, and running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, long-term disability, Aflac options, and Utah Retirement Systems (URS) with employer-paid contributions.

Same role is also listed here if you prefer LinkedIn: Custodian Lead FT

Employer: Jordan School District

Jordan School District Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Follows Lane 9 salary schedule (see district site for details)

Full-time HVAC role keeping school buildings comfortable and systems running well across the district. Includes the same comprehensive benefits package and Utah Retirement Systems (URS) pension/401k options with employer-paid contributions.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before the deadline passes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.