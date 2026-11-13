🍽️ West Jordan UT Food Jobs – Multiple Fun, Tipped Roles

West Jordan’s food scene is busy and hiring, from ice cream shops to BBQ. If you like fast shifts, friendly people, and tips, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream Location: West Jordan, UT (Jordan Landing)

Pay: $11.00 – $15.00/hour + tips

Type: Part-time ( ~20–25 hours/week , in person)

Part-time ( , in person) Why it’s cool: Lead a young team in a fun, American Revolution–themed ice cream shop. You’ll open/close, train crew members, handle cash, and build real leadership skills with paid training, tips, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Not listed (quick-service sandwich shop)

Not listed (quick-service sandwich shop) Location: West Jordan, UT

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Type: Up to 40 hours/week , in person

Up to , in person Why it’s cool: Make sandwiches to order, run the register, and keep things clean and moving. Great if you’ve done food service or cashier work and want steady hours at a solid hourly rate.

Employer: Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream Location: West Jordan, UT (Jordan Landing)

Pay: $10.00 – $14.00/hour + tips

Type: Part-time ( ~20–25 hours/week , in person)

Part-time ( , in person) Why it’s cool: Perfect first job. Scoop ice cream, help guests pick flavors, and work in costume in a theme-style shop. Paid training, flexible schedules around school, and a path to move up to Shift Lead.

Employer: R&R BBQ

Location: West Jordan, UT

Pay: Hourly wage varies by tips each shift

Hourly wage Type: Full-time or part-time, in person

Full-time or part-time, in person Why it’s cool: Hiring immediately with flexible schedules, free meals while you work, and discounts off the clock. You’ll take orders, prep food, and keep the place clean, with benefits like health, vision, dental, and life insurance for full-time staff.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.