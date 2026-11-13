West Jordan’s retail scene is busy right now, and auto parts shops are hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages and benefits)

Support the Store Manager and Assistant Managers with sales, customer service, and daily store operations. You’ll help lead the team on the sales floor, handle returns, manage online/ship-to-store orders, and open/close the store. Great fit if you have retail or auto parts experience, strong communication skills, or speak Spanish. Benefits include paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear paths to grow your career.

If something looks good, apply soon and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in West Jordan.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.