🚚 West Jordan UT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Jordan’s logistics scene is busy right now—especially in food and home improvement. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Flowers Foods & Subsidiaries

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.67 – $21.86/hour

Apply by: 12/04/2026

Very physical shipping role in a major national bakery brand (Wonder, Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread). You’ll load/unload trailers, fill orders, and move heavy product all shift, with health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: Franz Family Bakery (Dunford)

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time (swing shift, ~1:00pm–9:30pm)

Pay: $18+/hour

Hands-on shipping/receiving job loading bakery trays, moving racks, and staging orders in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you’re strong, can lift 40 lbs repeatedly, and want healthcare, vacation, profit sharing, 401(k), and product discounts.

Employer: SME INDUSTRIES

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More office-style receiving role in a heavy industry setting. You’ll handle BOLs, update spreadsheets, track shipments, and work closely with inventory and accounting while still visiting the yard and fabrication areas.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: West Jordan, UT

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:30am–3:00pm

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $20/hour (good faith estimate)

Day-shift warehouse job supporting bathroom, window, and door installs—mix of shipping/receiving, stocking trucks, light building maintenance, and occasional job-site deliveries. Offers paid training, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth potential.

Employer: Danone

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes performance-based bonus)

Leadership role owning production and materials planning for a major food & beverage plant. Ideal if you have 3+ years in supply chain planning, strong Excel & SAP skills, and want to lead scheduling, capacity planning, and cross-functional projects with a full corporate benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often move fast when they see a strong match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.