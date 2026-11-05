🏥 West Jordan Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible RN & RBT Roles

West Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady hours and extra side shifts. Here are a few solid picks if you want meaningful work close to home.

Employer: Brighter Strides ABA

Brighter Strides ABA Location: West Jordan, UT (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Full-Time & Part-Time

Full-Time & Part-Time Pay: $20–$30/hour

Work 1:1 with kids with autism in their homes, helping them build skills and independence. Flexible scheduling, health insurance, PTO, and strong BCBA support make this a good fit if you love working with children and want room to grow.

Employer: Copper Hills Youth Center

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: PRN (4–12 hours/week)

PRN (4–12 hours/week) Pay: Competitive, with generous shift differentials (swing, grave, weekends)

Provide nursing care for adolescents in a trauma‑informed behavioral health setting. Short swing and overnight shifts, free meals on shift, and a chance to build psych nursing experience even if you’re newer to the field.

Employer: Integrated Wellness – Interventional Surgical Center

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: PRN (coverage list, shifts not guaranteed)

PRN (coverage list, shifts not guaranteed) Pay: $43–$45/hour

Use your OR skills in an ambulatory surgery center that runs about three Fridays a month. Great if you want extra Friday hours doing focused interventional pain procedures without a fixed monthly schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find the schedule or duties are more flexible than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.