🍽️ West Jordan Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

West Jordan’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help in the bakery and deli making and packaging fresh food, offering samples, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, learning store products, and working with ovens, slicers, and other kitchen equipment.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Apple Mountain, LLC franchise)

(Apple Mountain, LLC franchise) Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages mentioned)

Be the go-to person for to-go orders: take phone orders, suggest add-ons, package food, and handle payments with a friendly attitude. Comes with meal discounts, 401(k), flexible schedules, and a busy, social work setting.

Employer: ABC Great Beginnings

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Cook kid-friendly meals and snacks in a daycare setting, with a schedule that ends early in the day. Optional driving duties can boost your pay, and benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact pay often get worked out with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.