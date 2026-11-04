🛒 West Jordan Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

West Jordan’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the meat department, keep things safe and clean, and help hit sales and profit goals. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can communicate well, and want to grow into or build on management experience.

Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers

Fred Meyer Jewelers Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers celebrate big life moments with the right jewelry, while hitting personal sales targets. Training is provided, but you’ll do well here if you’re goal-driven, detail-focused, and enjoy building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Tillys

Tillys Location: 3746 W Center Park Drive, West Jordan, UT 84084

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store management team, lead and train associates, and keep daily operations running smoothly. Great for someone with retail experience who’s ready to step up and use strong leadership and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.