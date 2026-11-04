🔧 West Jordan UT Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Jordan has some solid hands-on roles right now, from leading big facilities teams to working outside on local lawns. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield / C&W Services

Cushman & Wakefield / Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time, direct hire (day shift, on call 24/7 )

(day shift, ) Salary: $115,000–$125,000 + 20% bonus incentive (posting also notes comp band $103,700–$122,000)

Lead maintenance and facility support for a major operation, with a focus on preventive and predictive maintenance for conveyor systems. This role owns safety, budgets, and team development, and comes with strong pay and full benefits through Cushman & Wakefield.

Employer: TruGreen

Location: 8261 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84088

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour (higher for licensed candidates; bonuses and commission available)

Outdoor role where you treat and aerate lawns across West Jordan and nearby cities, driving a company vehicle and managing your own route. Includes paid training, benefits after 30 days, overtime in peak season, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—employers update openings often. And if you apply, do it sooner rather than later so your resume hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.