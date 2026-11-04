🏥 West Jordan Healthcare: Multiple Roles From $18–$53/hr

West Jordan’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to help patients and grow your skills, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Platinum Dental Services

Platinum Dental Services Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, Mon–Wed)

Salary: Not listed

Work a steady 2–3 days a week with a supportive dental team that values hygienists as key providers. Great fit if you want clinical autonomy, strong professional development, and the option to explore future full-time roles with benefits.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital – Jordan Valley

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32.01 – $53.90/hour

Join a Level III Trauma and certified stroke center with 171 beds and advanced tech. You’ll provide NICU care in a mission-driven, team-focused hospital, with strong support for high-quality, compassionate nursing.

Employer: Copper Hills Youth Center

Location: West Jordan, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $23.00/hour + shift differentials

Help teens (ages 12–17) in a 24/7 residential treatment center as a front-line support and role model. Paid training, multiple shifts (AM, Swing, Grave), and a big benefits package (health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help) make this a solid entry into behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.