West Jefferson’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medline

Medline Location: West Jefferson, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,000 – $101,000 per year + bonus eligible

Lead daily operations in a healthcare distribution center, managing a team, safety, inventory accuracy, and shipping/receiving. Good fit if you have 3+ years of warehouse and supervisory experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: West Jefferson, OH

Type: Full-time, permanent

Starting Pay: $16 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role using a manual pallet jack to move cardboard gondolas, feed balers/compactors, and keep walkways clean and safe. Expect lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and 10–12 hour shifts, plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and Quick Pay.

(Note: KBS also lists this role in Spanish as “Asociado de almacén / Reciclador de cartón corrugado” — it’s the same position.)

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.