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🏭 West Jefferson, OH Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
West Jefferson’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Supervisor – Distribution Center
- Employer: Medline
- Location: West Jefferson, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,000 – $101,000 per year + bonus eligible
Lead daily operations in a healthcare distribution center, managing a team, safety, inventory accuracy, and shipping/receiving. Good fit if you have 3+ years of warehouse and supervisory experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.
Corrugate Warehouse Associate (Recycler)
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: West Jefferson, OH
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Starting Pay: $16 per hour
Hands-on warehouse role using a manual pallet jack to move cardboard gondolas, feed balers/compactors, and keep walkways clean and safe. Expect lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and 10–12 hour shifts, plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and Quick Pay.
(Note: KBS also lists this role in Spanish as “Asociado de almacén / Reciclador de cartón corrugado” — it’s the same position.)
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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