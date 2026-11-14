🚔 West Jefferson Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Jefferson has a few solid safety roles open right now, from warehouse patrol to site-wide safety leadership. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Jefferson, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.67/hour

Day-shift role (Mon/Wed/Thu, 6 AM–6 PM) patrolling a commercial warehouse, checking access points, and responding to incidents. Comes with paid training, health and financial benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts if you want more hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Jefferson, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Weekend role (Sat/Sun, 5 AM–1 PM) doing foot/vehicle patrols, monitoring access, and writing incident reports at a commercial property. Good fit if you want steady weekend work, paid training, and access to extra shifts through their Claim a Shift platform.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: West Jefferson, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $70,100 – $105,200/year (base)

Lead safety for an Amazon site, running workplace health and safety programs, audits, and emergency response. This is a higher-level role with people management, strong data and process work, and a full benefits package including health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.