📢 West Islip FBLA students shine in marketing challenge

Nine members of West Islip High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club took part in the Adelphi Apprentice Challenge on Oct. 9.

At this educational marketing conference, they joined about 300 high school students to tackle a real-world marketing challenge, build business skills, and show off their creativity and problem-solving in a competitive setting.

Representing West Islip were: Sienna Richardelli, Avery Heuer, Gabriella Liriano, Gabriella Mercante, Marccello Attallah, Shiloe Khokhar, Juliana Tussie, Jack Grover and Matthew Schlitt.

West Islip students did especially well, with Marccello Attallah and Gabriella Liriano finishing in the top five in the challenge.