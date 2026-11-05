🏥 West Islip NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

West Islip’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few strong picks if you’re looking to work in care on the South Shore.

Employer: Catholic Health

Catholic Health Location: West Islip, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.56 – $36.84 per hour

Work in a large teaching hospital and Level II Trauma Center drawing blood for patients of all ages, from the ER to outpatient areas. Great fit if you have some phlebotomy experience, strong people skills, and want stable hours plus strong benefits and tuition help.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: West Islip, NY

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,854 per week (40 hrs, 10-hour night shifts)

Short-term travel CT Tech role with night shifts and a solid weekly package, plus health insurance from day one and 401(k). Good option if you like travel contracts, want premium pay, and are comfortable working nights.

Employer: RN Staff

RN Staff Location: West Islip, NY 11795

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: Estimated $2,751 gross per week (36 hrs) ; ~$2,448 estimated net

; Shift: Nights, 3x12 (21:00–09:30), Mon–Fri only

PACU role with no weekend work and strong weekly pay, ideal if you have PACU and CCU/CTICU recovery experience. Great for RNs who want a focused night schedule and like the pace of post-anesthesia care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in West Islip open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.