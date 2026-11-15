West Hollywood has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are with Bobbie's Street Cats and are looking for adopters who will give them a lifetime of care.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

Slavic is a young white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe, indoor home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of being a house cat.

👉 Meet Slavic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

Samurai, also called Sam, is another white kitten in need of a forever family. As a baby, he’ll do best in a home that can give him time to play, explore, and learn good kitty manners.

👉 Meet Samurai (Sam) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

This baby Siamese kitten has the classic light coat and is ready to bond with a new family. Siamese cats are often very people-focused, so this little one will need lots of interaction and indoor time with their humans.

👉 Meet Siamese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or Ivory (calico pattern)

Cream or Ivory (calico pattern) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

Calico is a young female kitten with a soft cream/ivory coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn, play, and grow up feeling safe and loved in a patient home.

👉 Meet Calico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

Charley is described as a “sweet, old-fashioned gentleman.” He spent about 10 days homeless on the streets and came in with serious injuries, likely from another cat. Thanks to Bobbie’s Street Cats, he received the medical care he needed and has healed.

At first, Charley was too scared to leave the safety of his crate. Over time, he learned to trust again and is now a very sweet, easygoing adult cat. He is FIV+, so he’ll need an adopter who understands FIV and can provide a calm, indoor home and regular vet care.

👉 Meet Charley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in West Hollywood, CA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Bobbie's Street Cats. You can learn more or ask about each cat through their Adopt-a-Pet pages.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.