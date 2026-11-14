West Hollywood retail is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.70/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. This role is great if you want leadership experience in retail plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Leica Camera North America

Leica Camera North America Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full-time with benefits)

Help clients discover high-end cameras and lenses while sharing stories about photography and design. Ideal if you have luxury or premium retail experience and love creative gear, events, and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: West Hollywood, CA (Hollywood area financial centers)

West Hollywood, CA (Hollywood area financial centers) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

Work in-branch helping clients with everyday banking, digital tools, and long-term money goals. Good fit if you’re a people person who likes sales, problem-solving, and a clear career path in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.