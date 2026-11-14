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West Hollywood
🛒 West Hollywood Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now
3 days ago
West Hollywood retail is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $21.70/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027
Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. This role is great if you want leadership experience in retail plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.
Client Advisor – Los Angeles Retail
- Employer: Leica Camera North America
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (full-time with benefits)
Help clients discover high-end cameras and lenses while sharing stories about photography and design. Ideal if you have luxury or premium retail experience and love creative gear, events, and building long-term client relationships.
Relationship Banker – Hollywood Area
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: West Hollywood, CA (Hollywood area financial centers)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in-branch helping clients with everyday banking, digital tools, and long-term money goals. Good fit if you’re a people person who likes sales, problem-solving, and a clear career path in financial services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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