West Hollywood has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has come through a lot and is now ready for a safe, cozy place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby & white

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

About Zeld:

Zeld lost both eyes after a severe, untreated upper respiratory infection, but he doesn’t let blindness slow him down. He’s described as confident, bold, adventurous, and full of personality, a determined little explorer who loves new challenges.

Health & care:

Blind (no eyes) but getting around well

Rescued and treated after serious illness

If you’re ready to open your heart to a fearless special‑needs kitten, Zeld could be your little hero.

👉 Meet Zeld and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Bobbie's Street Cats – check the Adopt-a-Pet listing for current phone and email.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

About Charley:

Charley (spelled "Charlie" in his write‑up) survived about 10 days on the streets and came in with serious injuries, likely from another cat. After treatment and lots of patience, he’s now described as the sweetest, most easygoing gentleman. He was very shy at first but has slowly learned to trust again.

Health & care:

FIV+ (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive)

(Feline Immunodeficiency Virus positive) Fully treated for his past injuries

Charley is looking for a calm, understanding home that will appreciate his gentle, old‑soul nature.

👉 See more about Charley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Bobbie's Street Cats – contact details are listed on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: My Furry Gang

About Ziggy:

Ziggy was found on the streets as a tiny, underweight kitten with serious tummy troubles. With care and time, he bounced back—now he’s eating well, gaining weight, and running around with unstoppable kitten energy.

Health & care:

Recovered from past digestive issues

Active, playful kitten

If you’re ready for a busy, silly youngster to keep you entertained, Ziggy might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: My Furry Gang – see his Adopt-a-Pet listing for phone and email.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (about 8 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: My Furry Gang

About Pippa:

Pippa is still a baby herself at around 8 months. She was thrown out while pregnant and came into rescue after a spay‑abort. When she met tiny Ziggy, she instantly took him under her wing as his protector, cuddle buddy, and honorary mom.

She’s sweet and nurturing, but also has a fun, youthful side once she feels safe.

Pippa would be a lovely match for someone who wants a young cat with a gentle, caring nature.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: My Furry Gang – contact info is on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

Breed: Siamese mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Bobbie's Street Cats

About Beau Maurice:

Beau Maurice is a handsome Siamese/tabby mix adult boy. He’s with the same rescue that helped Zeld and Charley, and is looking for a stable, loving home where he can feel safe and cared for.

For full details on his personality, needs, and history, please check his Adopt-a-Pet profile.

👉 Meet Beau Maurice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Bobbie's Street Cats – phone and email are listed on his page.

If you’re in or near West Hollywood, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their links so they can find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.