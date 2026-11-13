West Hollywood’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for folks with litigation and privacy experience. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Match Group

Match Group Location: West Hollywood, CA (in-office 3 days/week )

(in-office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (LA-based range noted; adjusted if approved to work elsewhere)

You’ll be the primary privacy legal advisor for Tinder, guiding product, engineering, trust & safety, and marketing on GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, AI, and global privacy issues. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years in privacy law, love fast-moving consumer tech, and want a mix of product counseling, DPIAs/LIAs, incident response, and global privacy program work. Match offers strong benefits, including 401(k) with 100% match up to 10%, generous PTO, 20 weeks paid parental leave, and stock purchase options.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a growing CA litigation practice)

(for a growing CA litigation practice) Location: West Hollywood, CA or Irvine, CA

Type: Contract (onsite, hybrid, or remote for standout candidates)

(onsite, hybrid, or remote for standout candidates) Salary: $30–$50/hour, DOE

Support attorneys on complex employment law matters from intake through resolution, including drafting discovery, managing court filings (state, federal, arbitration), calendaring, and trial prep. You’ll get hybrid flexibility, full benefits, 401(k), and a chance to work on high-impact employee advocacy and workplace dispute cases.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a growing CA litigation practice)

(for a growing CA litigation practice) Location: West Hollywood, CA or Irvine, CA

Type: Contract (onsite, hybrid, or remote for standout candidates)

(onsite, hybrid, or remote for standout candidates) Salary: $30–$50/hour, DOE

Join a team focused on elder abuse, neglect, wrongful death, medical negligence, and catastrophic injury cases. You’ll handle pleadings, discovery, medical record review, expert coordination, trial prep, and settlement support, with full benefits, 401(k), and room to grow in a plaintiff-side, mission-driven practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.