West Hollywood healthcare is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and senior care leaders. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Contract, 36 hours/week , 13 weeks , start December 7, 2026

Contract, , , start Pay: $2,429/week

Shift: 3x12 day shifts

Highlights: Outpatient infusion role focused on chemo and other therapies. You’ll use your IV and chemo skills, educate patients and families, and work closely with a care team. Includes weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonus.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Full-time contract, 40 hours/week , 13 weeks , start December 7, 2026

Full-time contract, , , start Pay: $2,723/week

Shift: 4x10 day shifts

Highlights: Ambulatory clinic infusion role with a steady weekday schedule. You’ll care for heme/onc patients, give infusions, and support patients through treatment. Comes with weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonus.

Employer: Savant Senior Living

Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Full-time, AM and PM shifts needed

Full-time, Pay: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Highlights: Lead caregivers and med techs in an assisted living setting. You’ll oversee medication management, staff scheduling, training, and resident charts. Great fit if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience in senior care; LVN license optional, CNA a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.