undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Hollywood
🏥 West Hollywood Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
West Hollywood healthcare is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and senior care leaders. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.
RN – Infusion (3x12 Days, 13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Contract, 36 hours/week, 13 weeks, start December 7, 2026
- Pay: $2,429/week
- Shift: 3x12 day shifts
- Highlights: Outpatient infusion role focused on chemo and other therapies. You’ll use your IV and chemo skills, educate patients and families, and work closely with a care team. Includes weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonus.
RN – Infusion (4x10 Days, 13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time contract, 40 hours/week, 13 weeks, start December 7, 2026
- Pay: $2,723/week
- Shift: 4x10 day shifts
- Highlights: Ambulatory clinic infusion role with a steady weekday schedule. You’ll care for heme/onc patients, give infusions, and support patients through treatment. Comes with weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonus.
Resident Services Supervisor
- Employer: Savant Senior Living
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time, AM and PM shifts needed
- Pay: $70,000 – $90,000 per year
- Highlights: Lead caregivers and med techs in an assisted living setting. You’ll oversee medication management, staff scheduling, training, and resident charts. Great fit if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience in senior care; LVN license optional, CNA a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.