WeHo Winter Ice Rink returns to West Hollywood Park

The WeHo Winter Ice Rink will be open at West Hollywood Park from December 11 through January 3 with skating, theme nights, live DJs, and family events. Opening weekend will feature the Grand Opening Celebration, Rainbow District Winter Market, WeHo Winter Wonderland, and a Polar Plunge Pool Party, and skate rental is included with ticket admission. Reserve skating sessions and buy tickets at wehoicerink.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Hollywood Government