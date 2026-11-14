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West Haven
⚠️ Water District Board meeting Nov. 16 on budget, projects, rezones
13 days ago
⚠️ Water District Board meeting on Nov. 16 in West Haven
The Taylor West Weber Water Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at 2815 West 3300 South, West Haven, UT 84401.
Agenda items include:
- Approval of September minutes and financial statements
- Public comments
- Re-zone for Riverbend phase 3 & 4
- Green subdivision – 34 lots on 4100 West
- Lomond View agreements
- Awarding a bid for the 2550 South project
- Procurement policy update
- Surplus of Kubota & GMC truck
- Fraud Risk Assessment
- 2027 preliminary budget
If you need ADA accommodations or auxiliary aids to attend, contact Shelley Hadley at 801-731-1668 before the meeting.
Approved meeting minutes will be posted at taylorwestweberwater.gov.
More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website
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