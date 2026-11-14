⚠️ Water District Board meeting on Nov. 16 in West Haven

The Taylor West Weber Water Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at 2815 West 3300 South, West Haven, UT 84401.

Agenda items include:

Approval of September minutes and financial statements

Public comments

Re-zone for Riverbend phase 3 & 4

Green subdivision – 34 lots on 4100 West

– 34 lots on Lomond View agreements

Awarding a bid for the 2550 South project

Procurement policy update

update Surplus of Kubota & GMC truck

Fraud Risk Assessment

2027 preliminary budget

If you need ADA accommodations or auxiliary aids to attend, contact Shelley Hadley at 801-731-1668 before the meeting.

Approved meeting minutes will be posted at taylorwestweberwater.gov.