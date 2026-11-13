West Haven’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from the OR to rehab to federal service. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: West Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons and interventional teams by providing high‑quality intraoperative imaging in the OR. Great fit if you’re ARRT certified, licensed in radiography, and comfortable with sterile technique and ALARA safety standards.

Employer: West Haven Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: West Haven, CT

Type: Part-time or PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work with a mix of rehab patients (stroke, spinal cord injury, cognitive issues) to help them regain independence. Ideal if you want flexible hours in a team-based nursing and rehab setting and enjoy building treatment plans from scratch.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Connecticut Healthcare System

Location: West Haven, CT

Type: Full-time, permanent, supervisory

Salary: $101,002 – $168,384 per year

Lead blind rehabilitation nursing services for Veterans, with responsibility for 24/7 operations, staff leadership, and evidence-based practice. Comes with the full VA federal package: pension, 401(k) with match, generous 50 days of paid time off, and broad health/insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in West Haven tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.