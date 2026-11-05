🏥 West Haven CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

West Haven’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from federal service to private clinics and rehab centers. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your healthcare career moving.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Connecticut Healthcare System

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Location: West Haven, CT (Primary Care Department)

(Primary Care Department) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm , telework available (not fully virtual)

, Monday–Friday, , telework available (not fully virtual) Salary: Covered by OPM LPS pay scale (federal pay; exact range not listed)

Support Veterans in a busy primary care setting with scheduling, check-ins, referrals, and phone support. Good fit if you have strong customer service, clinic or office experience, and want federal benefits and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: West Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-scope primary care, from preventive visits to managing chronic and acute conditions. Ideal if you’re an NP or PA who likes patient-centered care, using EHRs and modern tools, and working closely with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Evolve Therapy Services (Skilled Nursing Facility partner)

(Skilled Nursing Facility partner) Location: West Haven, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, growth opportunities (for full-time staff)

Lead all therapy operations (PT, OT, SLP) in an in-house SNF program. Great for licensed therapists (PT, PTA, OT, OTA, or SLP) with leadership skills who want to manage a team, ensure quality care, and handle compliance and documentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in West Haven open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.