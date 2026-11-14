West Hartford is a solid spot right now if you’re in HR and ready for a bigger seat at the table. Legrand has several leadership roles open that touch strategy, compensation, and culture.

Employer: Legrand

Legrand Location: West Hartford, CT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Category: Senior HR / Total Rewards / M&A

Lead compensation governance and co-lead HR integration work for multiple acquisitions across North & Central America. This role is ideal if you love project managing complex HR workstreams, shaping pay programs (merit, bonus, pay equity, wage transparency), and turning data into clear guidance for HR, Finance, and business leaders.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: Legrand

Legrand Location: West Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Category: HR Business Partner / HR Leadership

Serve as the primary HR partner for central functions (HR, Finance, IT, Marketing, CSR) supporting about 500 employees. You’ll handle the full employee lifecycle, coach leaders, drive org design and workforce planning, and lead engagement and culture work with direct access to senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.