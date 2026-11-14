West Hartford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: West Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Work as a trusted medication expert in a busy retail pharmacy setting. This role offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, strong health benefits, 401(k) with company match, and clear paths into leadership.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor South Bay)

Location: West Hartford, CT (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support young children and families through early childhood nutrition services. You’ll do assessments, create nutrition plans, and provide education as part of a multi-disciplinary team focused on real impact in the community.

Employer: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice (name not listed)

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery practice (name not listed) Location: West Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $25.00 per hour

Join a fast-paced surgical team assisting with implants, extractions, bone grafts, and more. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO, plus hands-on experience in advanced oral surgery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.