🛒 West Hartford Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Hartford has a nice mix of customer-facing roles right now, from local insurance offices to big-name grocery. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Thomas Fahy Insurance

Thomas Fahy Insurance Location: West Hartford, CT (hybrid office schedule)

(hybrid office schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Join a fast-paced, growing independent insurance agency where you manage commercial clients after their policies are written. You’ll handle renewals, policy changes, billing questions, and daily client communication, using tools like Applied EPIC and Microsoft Office. Must have a current Property & Casualty license and 5+ years commercial lines experience.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: West Hartford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.50–$25.40 per hour, based on experience

Work the seafood counter helping customers, stocking fresh product, and keeping the area clean and safe. This is a good fit if you like a busy, physical job and talking with shoppers; no retail experience required. Includes access to Whole Benefits (store discount, PTO, wellness programs, and more for eligible team members) and a possible base rate increase after 90 days.

Employer: HUB International

Location: West Hartford, CT (hybrid schedule)

(hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$23.07 per hour, depending on experience and location

Support the commercial insurance account team with renewals, policy checks, certificates, and client service tasks. This role is great if you’re detail-oriented, like working with systems, and want training, licensing support, and room to grow in a large insurance brokerage. Related commercial insurance support experience is preferred, and you’ll use Microsoft Office and agency management software daily.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.