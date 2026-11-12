📋 West Hartford Admin Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options

West Hartford has some nice admin openings right now, from animal care front desk to legal and project support. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA Veterinary Specialists of CT)

VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA Veterinary Specialists of CT) Location: West Hartford, CT

Salary: $18–$22/hour (shift differentials available)

(shift differentials available) Type: Full-time

Work as a veterinary receptionist greeting clients and pets, booking appointments, taking payments, and keeping records tidy. Great fit if you have 1+ year of vet or customer service experience and want solid benefits plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and pet discounts.

Employer: Michael Page (Trust & Estates firm client)

(Trust & Estates firm client) Location: West Hartford, CT

Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full-time, in-office (approx. 9–5 or 8:30–4:30)

Support fiduciary accountants with legal documents, court filings, and tax paperwork in a long-established Trust & Estates firm. Comes with 25 days PTO to start (30 after 1 year), health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, annual raises, and overtime/bonus eligibility.

Employer: Apex Companies

Location: Glastonbury, CT office (serving the Northeast division; listed under West Hartford area)

(serving the Northeast division; listed under West Hartford area) Salary: $24–$31/hour

Type: Full-time

Help project managers with contracts, project setup, billing, schedules, and meeting coordination for civil and environmental projects. Offers company-subsidized medical and dental, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and bonus potential in a large, growing firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting makes it clear if it’s your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.