Teen Crochet Club at Noah Webster Library

The West Hartford Public Library will host a Teen Crochet Club for students in grades 6–12 on Saturday, November 21, at 2:00 PM at the Noah Webster Library. Teens can bring a current project or start a new one, and the library will provide materials and patterns for both beginners and experienced crocheters. Register here: bit.ly/WHPL_TeenCrochetClubs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Hartford Public Library