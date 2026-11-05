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West Hartford

Teen Crochet Club at Noah Webster Library

8 days ago
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The West Hartford Public Library will host a Teen Crochet Club for students in grades 6–12 on Saturday, November 21, at 2:00 PM at the Noah Webster Library. Teens can bring a current project or start a new one, and the library will provide materials and patterns for both beginners and experienced crocheters. Register here: bit.ly/WHPL_TeenCrochetClubs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Hartford Public Library

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