🎓 West Hartford Education Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

West Hartford has a steady flow of school and training jobs right now, especially for people who like working one-on-one with students. Here are a couple of solid options if you want to stay local and make a direct impact.

Employer: AAA Club Alliance

AAA Club Alliance Location: West Hartford, CT (must live in the Hartford/West Hartford area)

(must live in the Hartford/West Hartford area) Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.82 – $26.48/hour (based on experience and location)

Teach in-car driving lessons only (no classroom) for teens and adults. Great fit if you have a clean driving record, like coaching others, and can work evenings and weekends. Includes part-time benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, free AAA membership, and learning reimbursement.

Employer: West Hartford Public Schools

Location: Wolcott Elementary School, West Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time, 10-month position

Salary: Per the paraprofessional contract (full benefits)

Work in the special needs program, giving one-on-one and small-group support to students with behavioral, social, emotional, or complex needs. This role is hands-on (includes lifting and physical duties), and ideal if you’re patient, flexible, and team-oriented. Full benefits and a strong district focus on equity and anti-racism.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—schools and training programs often post similar roles throughout the year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.