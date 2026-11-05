🛒 West Hartford Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Hartford has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, from steady full-time work to fun seasonal gigs. If you like helping people face-to-face or over the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: West Hartford, CT (65 Memorial Rd)

(65 Memorial Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a heart rhythm practice where you greet patients, handle check-in, schedule visits, and answer calls. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and want to grow in a large healthcare network with strong benefits and career paths.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: West Hartford, CT 06110

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; employee discount)

Customer-facing role helping people pick the right tech, doing demos, and running the register. Great if you enjoy gadgets, can work nights/weekends, and want solid benefits plus a strong employee discount.

Employer: I-Co Jewelry

I-Co Jewelry Location: West Hartford, CT (mall environment)

(mall environment) Type: Seasonal / other (30–40 hrs/week)

Seasonal / other (30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour + employee discount

High-energy holiday job selling inspirational jewelry, opening the store, and helping shoppers find gifts. Ideal if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want to earn extra money in a fun, fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.